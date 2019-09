🔪 Рейган, синти-поп и слэшеры: «Американская история ужасов» возвращается в 1984

View this post on Instagram

I am so excited to share with you the new AMERICAN HORROR STORY title sequence by our longtime collaborator Kyle Cooper and our new friend Corey Vega, who ignited this concept with an original “fan" cut he posted on Twitter after the 1984 season was announced. I liked it so much, I decided to bring him on board to work together with Kyle as they evolved the concept into something major. Congratulations Corey! 1980s horror never looked so good. @broadway1228