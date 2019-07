▶ Журнал Seventeen заявил о первых успехах в digital

View this post on Instagram

Natalia Dyer (@nattyiceofficial) and her #StrangerThings co-stars took us back to Hawkins this month for season 3 of Netflix's hit show. She took a break from running from the Mind Flayer to stop by 17 HQ and reveal secrets about all her Stranger Things castmates, like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and of course, Charlie Heaton. She dished on everything, from who would be the most savage when breaking up with someone, who would embarrass themselves in front of a crush, and so much more. She said the SWEETEST thing about Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's friendship ❤️ I also cannot stop laughing at what Natalia said about Charlie Heaton 👀